Zacks Investment Management Takes $281,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 57,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $921.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

