Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Sell

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mandiant stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

