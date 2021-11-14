Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Hold

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported impressive third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Increasing commerce and fintech revenues benefited the results. Solid adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to the total payment volume growth. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a tailwind. Also, strengthening online-to-offline offerings was positive. Additionally, robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks were also tailwinds. The company remains optimistic about its fintech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts do not bode well for margin expansion.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,597.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,665.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,595.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.50 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,262.38 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

