Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radware by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

