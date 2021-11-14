Zacks Investment Research Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

GoHealth stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

