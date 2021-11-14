Zacks Investment Research Lowers IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.