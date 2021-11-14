Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Buy

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.25 on Friday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 111.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.