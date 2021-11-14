Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Hold

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

