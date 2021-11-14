Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMI. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OMI stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,782. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

