ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.70

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 429874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45.
ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)
ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.
