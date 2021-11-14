ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,539,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,172,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $74.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

