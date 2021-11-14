Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.53% of Zumiez worth $44,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,676 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,756 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.