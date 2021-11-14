Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $263,799.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Zuora by 155.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 866,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

