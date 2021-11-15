-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,955. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.