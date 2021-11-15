$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

