$0.11 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 207,550 shares of company stock worth $5,227,320 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 25,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,544. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

