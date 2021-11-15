$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

