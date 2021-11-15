$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BGCP opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
