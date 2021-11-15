$0.15 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,414. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

