-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

