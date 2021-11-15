-$0.32 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.07). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.38 on Monday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $302.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

