$0.38 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VREX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 586,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $29.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

