-$0.41 EPS Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

PSTI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,416. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

