$0.53 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,486. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

