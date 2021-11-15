$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Avaya reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
