$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Avaya reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Avaya by 7.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

