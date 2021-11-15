$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 109,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $117.68 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

