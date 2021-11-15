-$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.95) and the highest is $1.37. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 91,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,405. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

