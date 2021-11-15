$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 411,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

