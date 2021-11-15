$1.82 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.52. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.