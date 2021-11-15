$1.82 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.52. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.