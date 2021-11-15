$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 8,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.58. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

