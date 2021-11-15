10,093 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 803,206 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $19,799,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.76 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

