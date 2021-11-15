1,057,686 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,057,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

JUGGU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

