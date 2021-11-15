$12.24 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report sales of $12.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.68 million to $12.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.90 on Monday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 145,181 shares of company stock worth $436,279 in the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

