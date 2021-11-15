1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from 1300SMILES’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26.

Get 1300SMILES alerts:

About 1300SMILES

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for 1300SMILES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1300SMILES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.