$134.21 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $134.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $500.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 244,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.