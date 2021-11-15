13,729 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingevity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

