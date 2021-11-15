1,400,000 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $29,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $3.50 on Monday. Italk Inc has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALK. Citigroup began coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

