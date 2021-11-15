158,976 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $73.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.95. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

