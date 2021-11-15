1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 102,262 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,262 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambev by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,900 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 230,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Ambev by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,753,342 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

ABEV stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

