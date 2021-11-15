1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

