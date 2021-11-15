1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

