1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 153,940 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.31 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

