1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 43.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

