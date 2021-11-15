1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 177,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

