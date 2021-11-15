1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of DIBS opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $17,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

