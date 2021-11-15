$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,100. APA has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

