21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $29.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. 713,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

