$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce $223.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.41 million and the highest is $223.62 million. Cognex reported sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

CGNX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 7,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,763. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after buying an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

