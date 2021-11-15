223,387 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $104,036 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

