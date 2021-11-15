$24.86 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report $24.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 15,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39. Markforged has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

