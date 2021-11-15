2,430 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth about $404,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth about $2,714,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,671 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

